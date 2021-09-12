What They Are Saying: Trevor Lawrence's NFL debut

By Staff Reports | September 12, 2021 5:28 pm ET

Trevor Lawrence made his NFL regular season debut on Sunday against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Lawrence completed 28-of-51 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions in the Jaguars’ 37-21 loss.

Check out what they are saying about the former Clemson star’s first NFL regular season game:

The No. 1 overall pick makes his NFL debut today! Get ‘em, @Trevorlawrencee 📺 CBS | 1 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/dOqrlXdQIm — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 12, 2021

All smiles for Trevor Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/gBRFHcd3Sr — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 12, 2021

Trevor Lawrence again!!! Lawrence throws is second NFL TD, this time a 41-yard dime to DJ Chark. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/fUu5lPBj2J — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) September 12, 2021

up-tempo finally moves the ball downfield for Trevor Lawrence and these Jaguars pic.twitter.com/nHKEhISwGp — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) September 12, 2021

This gif was made for the @Jaguars receivers today. Making life extra hard on Trevor Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/Gc3mknxsgs — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) September 12, 2021

Don’t look now but 332 passing yards and 3 TD for Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/ygsiz8C1Qy — Ricky Sanders (@RSandersDFS) September 12, 2021

Peyton had 3 picks in his debut.

Andrew Luck had 3 picks in his debut.

And now, Trevor Lawrence has 3 picks in his debut. — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTV) September 12, 2021

Trevor Lawrence threw 3 interceptions today in the Jaguars 37-21 opening season loss, something he never did in a game in college. BUT…he finished with 332 passing yards, the 4th-most in a debut in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/rI6NJtJJYk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 12, 2021

Prior to today Trevor Lawrence's had won 68 straight regular season games as starting QB dating to 2014. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) September 12, 2021

This is going to the first ever regular season loss for Trevor Lawrence as a starting QB at any level…. Insane — trey wingo (@wingoz) September 12, 2021

