Bad news for Boston College

Bad news for Boston College

Football

Bad news for Boston College

By September 13, 2021 5:12 pm

By |

Bad news for the Boston College football team, which Clemson will play on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Death Valley.

BC announced on Monday that redshirt junior quarterback Phil Jurkovec will likely miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery today for a right hand injury.

Jurkovec suffered the injury in Boston College’s win over UMass on Saturday.

Last season, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards and 17 touchdowns with five interceptions.

With Jurkovec out, the starting quarterback role figures to fall to redshirt senior Dennis Grosel.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

Bad news for the NC State football team. The Wolfpack suffered a couple of big blows on Monday when it was announced that two starters — redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and Florida State (…)

reply
6hr

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that running back Will Shipley has earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors for his performance in Clemson’s 49-3 win against South Carolina State (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home