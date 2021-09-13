Bad news for Boston College

Bad news for the Boston College football team, which Clemson will play on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Death Valley.

BC announced on Monday that redshirt junior quarterback Phil Jurkovec will likely miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery today for a right hand injury.

Jurkovec suffered the injury in Boston College’s win over UMass on Saturday.

Last season, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards and 17 touchdowns with five interceptions.

With Jurkovec out, the starting quarterback role figures to fall to redshirt senior Dennis Grosel.

