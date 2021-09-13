Elliott's name already being mentioned for head coaching job again

We’re only in Week 3 of the 2021 college football season, and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott’s name is already being mentioned for a head coaching vacancy.

Yahoo Sports national reporter Pete Thamel threw out Elliott’s name as a potential candidate to replace Clay Helton, who was fired by Southern Cal on Monday following the Trojans’ loss to Stanford on Saturday.

Of course, Elliott has been mentioned for several jobs over the past few years, and though many have considered him a top coordinator to take a head coaching job, he has declined any overtures he has received to date.

Here we are again just three weeks into the season and Elliott’s name is already being thrown out there once again.

Early list for USC: James Franklin, Matt Campbell, Bill O'Brien, Luke Fickell, P.J. Fleck, Mario Cristobal, Greg Schiano and Tony Elliott. Former coaches who could be sought include Chris Petersen and Bob Stoops. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 13, 2021

