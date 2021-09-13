Elliott's name already being mentioned for head coaching job again

Elliott's name already being mentioned for head coaching job again

Football

Elliott's name already being mentioned for head coaching job again

By September 13, 2021 6:28 pm

By |

We’re only in Week 3 of the 2021 college football season, and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott’s name is already being mentioned for a head coaching vacancy.

Yahoo Sports national reporter Pete Thamel threw out Elliott’s name as a potential candidate to replace Clay Helton, who was fired by Southern Cal on Monday following the Trojans’ loss to Stanford on Saturday.

Of course, Elliott has been mentioned for several jobs over the past few years, and though many have considered him a top coordinator to take a head coaching job, he has declined any overtures he has received to date.

Here we are again just three weeks into the season and Elliott’s name is already being thrown out there once again.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

Bad news for the Boston College football team, which Clemson will play on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Death Valley. BC announced on Monday that redshirt junior quarterback Phil Jurkovec will likely miss the (…)

4hr

Bad news for the NC State football team. The Wolfpack suffered a couple of big blows on Monday when it was announced that two starters — redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and Florida State (…)

reply
6hr

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that running back Will Shipley has earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors for his performance in Clemson’s 49-3 win against South Carolina State (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home