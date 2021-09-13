ESPN analysts react to Clemson's win over SC State

On ESPN’s College Football Final, analysts Jesse Palmer and Joey Galloway, as well as show host Matt Barrie, reacted to Clemson’s 49-3 victory over South Carolina State on Saturday at Death Valley.

After being held to just a field goal in the season-opening 10-3 loss to Georgia on Sept. 4, the Tigers marched right down the field on their opening possession against SC State.

Clemson (1-1) scored its first touchdown of the season on a 4-yard run by quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to take a 7-0 lead and never looked back.

“It was important for this offense to get going,” Palmer said, “and on their very first drive, they go nine plays, 72 yards.”

Freshman running back Will Shipley made the score 14-0 with a 7-yard rushing touchdown at the 7:20 mark of the first quarter and later added 13-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

It marked the first two collegiate touchdowns for Shipley, who finished with a team-high 80 yards on eight carries.

“You know what I say about Clemson — when in doubt, give it to Will Shipley,” Barrie said.

Clemson rushed for five touchdowns against SC State, its most in a game since 2019 at NC State (five), and totaled 242 yards on the ground while averaging 6.7 yards per carry.

“They ran the ball well in this game,” Galloway said. “Seven guys had multiple carries in this game. They spread it around.”

Clemson star wide receiver Justyn Ross got in on the fun late in the first quarter when he caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Uiagalelei.

Ross racked up a team-best 52 yards receiving and a touchdown on three catches.

“You like seeing this,” Palmer said. “Justyn Ross missed last year with a spine injury. It’s good to see Tony Elliott and this offense getting him going.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks