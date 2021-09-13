Game Time Announced for NC State

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Sept. 24-25.
Friday, Sept. 24
Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)
Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN (previously announced)
Saturday, Sept. 25
Missouri at Boston College, Noon, ESPN2
Richmond at Virginia Tech, Noon, ACCN
New Hampshire at Pitt, Noon, ACCNX/ESPN+
Central Connecticut at Miami 12:30 p.m., RSN
Clemson at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN (network designation after games of Sept. 18)
Louisville at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Kansas at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN
North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
All times are Eastern.