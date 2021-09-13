Game Time Announced for NC State

Football

By September 13, 2021 11:21 am

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Sept. 24-25.

Friday, Sept. 24

Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced) 

Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN (previously announced)

Saturday, Sept. 25

Missouri at Boston College, Noon, ESPN2

Richmond at Virginia Tech, Noon, ACCN

New Hampshire at Pitt, Noon, ACCNX/ESPN+

Central Connecticut at Miami 12:30 p.m., RSN

Clemson at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN (network designation after games of Sept. 18)

Louisville at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Kansas at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

All times are Eastern.

