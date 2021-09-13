'It obviously sucks': Lawrence frustrated by mistakes in NFL debut, but knows he'll respond

On Sunday, for the first time in his entire football career – high school, college and NFL – Trevor Lawrence lost a regular season game.

Making his NFL regular season debut, the former Clemson quarterback and 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars went 28-of-51 passing for 332 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions in the Jags’ 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans in Houston.

“It obviously sucks,” Lawrence said to reporters afterward. “Losing’s always hard, especially when you feel like you’re prepared and had a great week. Really think we were ready and just obviously didn’t play well. It starts with me. I played really bad tonight. So, disappointing, for sure. I still believe in this team. I still know what we’re capable of. … But it’s definitely disappointing, for sure.”

Sunday marked the first three-interception game of Lawrence’s career, including high school and college.

“I’m kind of a perfectionist, so it’s frustrating, just because I did some things that I don’t normally do,” Lawrence said, looking back on the mistakes. “Just some bad decisions that I’m disappointed in. But it’s part of the learning process, and if you use it to learn, then it’s all good and we’ll get better. But gotta get better, for sure.”

While the outcome of Sunday’s game didn’t turn out to be what Lawrence had hoped for, and he didn’t perform as well as he wanted to, he said the overall experience of playing in his first NFL game was “cool.”

“Obviously, it leaves a bad taste in your mouth when you don’t win,” he said. “But I mean, it was a cool experience. But yeah, when you don’t win the game, it’s not a good feeling.”

Lawrence and the Jags will look to bounce back this Sunday when they host the Denver Broncos in Jacksonville at 1 p.m.

“I know I’m going to respond well,” he said. “I’m made of the right stuff, so I don’t have any doubt about that. But it is frustrating, and I hate losing. I hate losing. So, we’re going to get better. But that’s all you can do is watch the tape, learn from it, get better and move on.”

