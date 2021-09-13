NFL analyst throws some shade at Lawrence

On ESPN’s Get Up! show Monday morning, ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark reacted to Trevor Lawrence’s NFL regular season debut on Sunday.

Clark threw a little bit of shade at Lawrence, who completed 28-of-51 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions in the Jags’ 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans in Houston.

“He’s no Joe Burrow,” Clark said of Lawrence in comparison to the former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, who went 20-of-27 passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals’ win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in his return from the torn ACL and MCL he suffered in Week 11 of last season.

Sunday’s loss to the Texans marked the first ever regular season loss for Lawrence in his life — including high school, college and NFL — as well as the first three-interception game of Lawrence’s career, including high school and college.

“Listen, if you’re Trevor Lawrence, you have to be extremely patient with it and you have to be extremely patient with this team,” Clark said. “Urban Meyer, a first-time NFL head coach, Trevor Lawrence in his first start against a Houston Texans team that actually played better defensively thann I expected them to. Trevor Lawrence has the talent, we have to give him time to get used to being in the NFL.”

