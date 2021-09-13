Tour of Champions: Son of former Tiger has 'cool relationship' with Elliott

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Clemson Insider kicked off our Tour of Champions for the 2021 season Friday night.



Stop No. 1?

The legendary Sirrine Stadium to see the Greenville Raiders host the J.L. Main Patriots.

TCI was on site to see two players, in particular, Clemson commit Colin Sadler and legacy recruit Josh Sapp, the son of former Clemson and NFL linebacker Patrick Sapp.

Josh caught two touchdown passes in a 31-2 victory. It wasn’t the prettiest win, but Sapp came away with touchdown receptions of 19 and 73 yards. Including one on a double-pass from fellow wide receiver Tyler Brown.

That’s two big games in a row for Sapp, who recorded seven receptions with 228 receiving yards in a touchdown in last week’s 24-21 win over Mauldin.

“It’s been good,” Sapp said. “I’ve been working for it.”

Sapp even played a little bit of defensive end too and recorded a tackle. But most of that attention, especially from Clemson, has come at the tight end position, where he continues to produce.

Sapp was invited by Clemson to the team’s marquee matchup against Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. While the Tigers weren’t able to get the win with Sapp and his father in attendance, it was still a great experience nonetheless.

“It was great,” Sapp said. “Learned a lot of football, watching the tight ends. It was good overall. A good experience”

Sapp added that he liked the combination of route-running and blocking from Clemson’s tight ends — Braden Galloway and Davis Allen — against Georgia.

He texted with Clemson offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Tony Elliott after the game. The two continue to develop a close relationship.

“Really just keeping in touch and checking up on each other,” Sapp said. “He and my dad have known each other for a while, so I kind of grew up knowing. It’s really just a cool relationship with him.”

Sapp’s Clemson’s connections don’t stop short at his father, he’s also teammates with a Clemson commit in Sadler.

“That’s a great teammate. He kills me in the weight room trying to work with him,” Sapp said. “We’re definitely close. We’ve been clicking, especially over the summer, just grinding in the weight room with each other.”

In a recent conversation with TCI, Sadler said he believed that Sapp will end up at Clemson if the Tigers do eventually offer.

Sapp couldn’t help but crack a smile.

While he hasn’t heard anything about a potential offer as of late, Sapp said that he’s just “trusting the process.” He told TCI that he’s broken his recruitment down to three schools — App State, Georgia State, and, of course, Clemson.

Being that he’s less than an hour away from Memorial Stadium, Sapp will try to make his way back to The Valley for a game-day visit this season.

