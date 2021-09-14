NFL Insider breaks down what he expects to happen with Watson, Texans

An NFL Insider gives the latest on the Deshaun Watson situation with the Houston Texans:

While Watson is still on the Texans’ active roster, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports can’t imagine him ever seeing the field with the team again.

“I don’t see a scenario where Deshaun Watson ever plays for the Texans again,” Glazer said. “The wild part is he’s still working out for the team, because he’s still on their active roster.”

Glazer said the Texans are trying to keep Watson from being around his teammates as much as they can.

“They’re keeping him separated from everybody else on the roster,” Glazer said. “They want this to be (quarterback) Tyrod Taylor’s team.”

The Texans are looking for the right trade offer for Watson, although Glazer notes that some teams which were previously interested in him no longer are.

“Lately, they’ve let it be known that well, he could be traded for three ones plus a combination of three picks or players,” Glazer said. “They already had that. They had three ones and three threes going into the NFL Draft. They had four teams who were really interested back then. They said absolutely not, we’re not trading him, weren’t taking any of the offers. I think that they really overshot their step in this. And those four teams, most of them have all dropped out, by the way.”

