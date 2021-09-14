Podcast: Tigers were better, but offense still has work to do

Podcast: Tigers were better, but offense still has work to do

By September 14, 2021 9:35 am

Clemson Ring of Honor member Levon Kirkland and myself look back at Clemson’s win over S.C. State from this past Saturday, while also going over the news and notes from around the ACC and College Football.

We also have interviews with Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and defensive coordinator Brent Venables, as we begin to preview this Saturday’s ACC opener against Georgia Tech.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

