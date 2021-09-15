Alabama DB with ties to Clemson ‘loved the environment’ at Death Valley

By Gavin Oliver | September 15, 2021 12:16 am ET

A talented young defensive back traveled to Clemson with a couple of other prospects from a familiar Alabama high school for the Tigers’ home opener against South Carolina State last Saturday.

Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) 2024 cornerback Jiquan Sanks felt the love during his time in Tiger Town and came away impressed by the atmosphere at Death Valley.

“It was a great experience,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I loved the environment and the love there.”

Sanks (5-11, 180) made the trip to Clemson with two of his teammates at Central High, 2023 four-star wide receiver Karmello English and 2024 running back Zack Simmons.

“They enjoyed (the visit) a lot,” Sanks said.

Central High is a school that has produced a few current Clemson football players in wide receivers Justyn Ross and E.J. Williams and safety Ray Thornton.

Sanks looks up to the Tigers from Central.

“They are really good influences on me,” he said.

Sanks works out with Ross on occasion when Ross is back home in Phenix City.

“When Justyn comes home, we will train with (Diamond Sports Group national high school director Carlton) Spivey,” Sanks said.

Sanks liked what he saw from Ross and the Tigers during their 49-3 victory over SC State.

“When I was watching them on the field, I can tell that they have a lot of talent and will be a great team this year,” he said.

What was the highlight of the three-plus hours Sanks spent in Death Valley?

“It had to be every time the team scored and the crowd spelled out Clemson,” he said.

The togetherness of Clemson’s players and coaching staff also made a strong impression on Sanks.

“How close they are and the bond the coaches have with the players,” he said of what stood out from the visit.

Sanks, who also visited Auburn a couple of weeks ago, is hopeful for an offer from Clemson down the road after a great experience on campus and in Death Valley.

“It would mean a lot to me,” he said. “They are definitely a top school.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks