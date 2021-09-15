Lawrence glad he didn’t have to deal with NIL

Although Trevor Lawrence likely could have earned a ton of money from his name, image and likeness when he was at Clemson, he is kind of happy he didn’t have to deal with the added stress and distraction that would have come with marketing himself.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was asked during a press conference with reporters Wednesday if he has thought about the NIL policy that was implemented by the NCAA on July 1, allowing college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, and what that would have meant for him had the policy been in place during his time in college.

“Yeah, I’ve thought about it,” Lawrence admitted. “But I like to keep things simple, and I’m glad that I wasn’t really a part of that. I think it’s great for people that are still in school, but I loved my experience and I wouldn’t change it. I know that brings a lot of stress, too. Like, I know the situation I’m in. Sometimes more is less. Now knowing I can go to these endorsements and make money and do whatever, marketing — sometimes more is less. And sometimes you worry a little bit about guys doing too much just because at the end of the day, you’ve still go to go to school and you’ve got to play ball and you’ve got to do what got you there. So, you’ve just got to be careful.”

Lawrence added he is happy, though, for former teammates at Clemson who now have the opportunity to benefit from endorsement deals and make money for the value they provide as student-athletes for the Tigers.

“I’m super happy,” he said. “I’ve got some friends that are still in school that are loving it, and it’s been great for them to make some extra money. I think it’s a good thing and I think it was the right move, but you’ve just got to be careful.”

