Podcast: Bresee, defense turn focus to Georgia Tech

By September 15, 2021 9:53 am

It is time to turn the page and start focusing on Clemson’s ACC opener.

The sixth-ranked Tigers host Georgia Tech this Saturday at Death Valley. We begin to break down that game, plus give out our ACC Power Rankings for Week 3, as well as news and notes from around college football.

We also have interviews with Clemson quarterback/wide receiver/punt returner Will Taylor and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

Latest

