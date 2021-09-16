Clemson defense has opportunity at rare feat

At some point, someone is going to score an offensive touchdown on Clemson. But after two games, no one has.

Though the first two games, the Tigers have held No. 2 Georgia and S.C. State from finding the end zone. Clemson and Georgia are the only two defenses in the country that have not allowed a touchdown. Georgia and S.C. State each kicked a field goal, while Georgia’s only touchdown—the only one scored in the game—came courtesy of its defense.

In the last 15 years, only three other schools have gone three games to start a season without giving up a defensive touchdown. When the sixth-ranked Tigers host Georgia Tech this Saturday at Death Valley, they hope to become the fourth.

“Just playing good defense is important to us,” defensive tackle Bryan Bresee said. “If that means they don’t score, then that is great.”

So far, Clemson (1-1) has played great defense. The Tigers limited Georgia to 256 total yards on Sept. 4, before giving up just 235 to S.C. State last Saturday.

Clemson currently ranks 11th in the nation in total defense, allowing just 245.5 yards per game and ranks tied for third in scoring defense (6.5 points).

“We have goals set every week and throughout the season,” Bresee said. “The goal is we try to hit. So, just play good defense. We will probably allow a touchdown throughout the whole season, but we just want to continue to keep working on the defensive side of the ball and do everything we can.”

So far, they have. Even when the second- or third-team defenses comes on to the field, they play to the standard set by the first-team defense. Case in point, S.C. State had a first-and-goal situation late in the game last week, and the reserves turned them back and prevented a touchdown.

“We see everyone out here practicing. Everyone works the same. Everyone does the same stuff,” Bresee said. “I would expect nothing less from them. They practice just like we do and everything like that, so I was super excited. But, like I said, I would not expect anything less from them.”

And that is what you can expect from the Clemson defense each and every Saturday this season.

