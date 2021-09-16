Lawrence already has the respect of his next QB opponent

Trevor Lawrence has already garnered the respect of the next NFL quarterback he will go up against.

Before even facing off against Lawrence in Week 2 of the NFL season, Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had praise for the Jacksonville Jaguars first-year starter on Wednesday.

Bridgewater will duel rookie quarterbacks in back-to-back weeks, first squaring off against Lawrence and the Jags in Jacksonville this Sunday before heading back home to play Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in Week 3.

Of course, Lawrence and Wilson were the first two picks of the 2021 NFL Draft, respectively.

“I think with the guys we’re facing these next two weeks, I think they welcome those expectations,” Bridgewater told reporters. “They welcome the challenge, and you watch them, they go out there and play — especially with Trevor this week.”

Making his NFL regular season debut last Sunday, Lawrence went 28-of-51 passing for 332 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions in the Jags’ 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans in Houston.

It marked the first time in his high school, college and NFL career that Lawrence lost a regular season game.

“Last week was like his first loss since like Pop Warner or something like that, regular season loss,” Bridgewater said of the former Clemson signal-caller. “So, he’s a guy you can tell he’s a competitor. He has that it factor, and I’m pretty sure they don’t see him as a rookie. He’s a guy who they believe in who can get the job done for them.”

Lawrence will look to earn his first NFL regular season victory when the Jaguars and Broncos meet at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville at 1 p.m.

