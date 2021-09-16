Podcast: Tigers are not concerned about Tech's QB situation

By Will Vandervort | September 16, 2021 9:50 am ET

On the pod today, Davis Potter and myself take a look at the playoff predictor and discuss where Clemson falls on the list and what has to happen for the Tigers to make the College Football Playoff for a seventh straight year.

We also discuss Georgia Tech’s quarterback situation and what the Tigers should expect on Saturday.

Injuries keep piling up on Clemson’s offensive line, what does that mean for Clemson’s depth up front?

