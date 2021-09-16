Promising safety has multiple connections to Clemson

Avon (CT.) Avon Old Farms School 2024 safety KeShawn Adams was among some of the nation’s top prospects who traveled to the Dabo Swinney camp earlier this summer.

The Clemson Insider recently checked back in on Adams, who continues to hear and receive interest from Clemson. In his conversation with TCI, Adams (6-0, 190) self-described himself as a “ballhawk and a student of the game.”

Clemson impressed Adams from the start, especially with Swinney ensuring that everything would be “position-specific.” That made Adams happy because it forced him to focus on improving his game, rather than the combine aspect.

“The safeties coach, Coach Mickey Conn, said he really liked my patience,” Adams added. “He liked that I was only Class of ‘24, so I’m really young with a lot of potential. I talked to (cornerbacks coach) Mike Reed a lot because while safety is my main position, sometimes I can play nickel, I can play corner.”

Adams had the chance to meet Swinney. He shook his hand and the two conversed for a bit.

He left with the impression that Clemson is definitely interested in him.

“Yeah, 100 percent. I know that it was definitely hard because, at that time, I didn’t have any offers,” he said. “It would have been hard for Clemson to be my first offer, but I know that God-willing, down the road, I’m only going into my sophomore season. I’ll be back there soon and an offer will definitely be something that they give me the chance at earning down the road.”

Conn told Adams that Clemson would be keeping in touch, knowing that this season of high school football is his first. His freshman season was canceled due to COVID. Adams believes his recruitment will start picking up once he’s able to show what he’s made of on the field this season.

“What I’m really, really big on and what I’m most excited for right now is being able to get film,” he said. “I already have a solid group of colleges that are showing interest in me, with Clemson being one of them…it’s just a testament to my hard work and all the hours I’ve put in. Once I get some film, they’ll definitely be reaching out to me.”

In addition to Clemson, Notre Dame is another school that’s standing out in Adams’ recruitment. Notre Dame recently reached out to Adams’s coaching staff and set an unofficial visit for the Fighting Irish’s Nov. 20 matchup against Georgia Tech. He’s also been in contact with both Rutgers and Penn State.

“Notre Dame and Clemson are top-2 right now,” he said. “Whenever I get information from them, whether it’s from my coaches or this right now with Clemson. I’m just always happy because these are some of my dream schools, some of my colleges that I really want to go to. I definitely think it’s going to be a battle.”

Right now, Adams is going to do his best to come down to a game in The Valley this season. Though, with Avon Old Farms playing its games on Saturdays, that makes it all the more difficult. That being said, he may have to wait until the end of his sophomore season to get back on campus.

What type of feedback did Adams get back from Conn and Reed during his time at the Swinney camp?

“Coach Conn said that he really liked my patience. He was surprised when I told him that I was a safety,” Adams said. “He was looking at me and thought that I was a corner. When I told him that I was a safety, he was definitely pretty happy about that.”

According to Adams, Conn is familiar with his high school because it’s the same program that produced Taisun Phommachanh, Clemson’s backup quarterback.

Adams knows Phommachanh’s brother, Tyler, more than he knows him, he said. Still, he was amazed that Taisun had already been medically cleared just a mere four months after rupturing his Achilles.

“I was really excited for him,” Adams said when asked about Phommachanh’s incredible recovery. “The other day I was watching (Clemson’s) spring game and he got them all the way down (the field). He made a really good pass. He got them all the way down to the 10. Then he got hurt…he’ll definitely get some playing time this year. He’s only a sophomore.”

Adams’ connection to the program extends beyond Phommachanh. He referred to Clemson redshirt defensive tackle Tré Williams as his “big brother.” Williams, a native of Windsor (CT.) took Adams on a campus tour and showed him around the facilities.

Adams met Williams through the Supreme Athlete Mentoring and Youth Coaching Program.

What has he heard from the big defensive tackle about Clemson?

“He’s told me it’s the place to be,” Adams said. “Obviously, in his opinion and in my opinion, it’s the No. 1 university in the world, as far as football, just as far as everything. That’s somewhere that you definitely want to be. You get there, you are gonna have, everybody who’s a four-star, five-star. You’re gonna have players competing. That’s just making you better as a player. You want to get with the best of the best to prove that you belong there with them.”

