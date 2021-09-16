Renfrow unfazed by the shots he took Monday night

Although the Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly filed a complaint with the NFL about the dirty hits Hunter Renfrow took in Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Renfrow isn’t complaining.

“I didn’t particularly notice anything different than any other game,” the third-year NFL receiver told reporters this week. “You get so caught up in the game and just winning and playing your best that you don’t even notice people, whatever they’re trying to do or anything. So, you’re so focused on doing the job that you just go out there and play.”

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Raiders put together video of several after-the-play and away-from-the-ball hits and sent that video to the league.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is interested to see what becomes of the situation, but said Renfrow is unfazed by the shots he took.

“They had a couple of shots on him where they definitely got the one penalty on him and then should have had another one,” Carr said to the media. “Teams, they have this thought in their head about everybody. So, with a guy that’s his size and in the slot, they’re like, ‘Maybe we just rough him up.’ I don’t know what their plan was, but I can assume, ‘Maybe we’ll get in his head.’ He still came back and made some plays.

“He doesn’t care about that stuff. I think you get to this point in your career, if you’re still here, it doesn’t really bother you, that part of the game. So, it’ll be interesting to see what happens with that. But I know he’s doing all right and ready to play this week.”

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Wednesday that he apologized to Renfrow after a second-quarter hit, which did not draw a penalty. Renfrow ran a route near the sideline and then slowed down before being hit above the numbers and knocked off his feet by Humphrey.

“I apologized to [Renfrow] on the field,” Humphrey said. “But, yeah, that was a play I wish I could take back.”

Renfrow finished Monday’s game with six catches on nine targets for 70 yards.

