Watch: Tee Higgins mic'd up during NFL game

Former Clemson and current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was mic’d up during the Bengals’ 27-24, overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings in Cincinnati last Sunday.

Higgins recorded four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown in the season opener after tallying 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie in 2020.

You can check out the video of Higgins mic’d up from the Bengals Twitter account below:

🗣 "We gotta give them a show." @teehiggins5 was mic'd up for our win and he brought the energy. Visit https://t.co/KpeqK4A9vM for more highlights. pic.twitter.com/n1gFbHIFPu — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 16, 2021

