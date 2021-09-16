Watch: Tee Higgins mic'd up during NFL game

Football

Former Clemson and current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was mic’d up during the Bengals’ 27-24, overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings in Cincinnati last Sunday.

Higgins recorded four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown in the season opener after tallying 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie in 2020.

You can check out the video of Higgins mic’d up from the Bengals Twitter account below:

