5-star, nation’s No. 1 OT likes a lot about Clemson

The nation’s top-ranked offensive tackle in the 2023 class recently narrowed down his list of more than 30 scholarship offers.

Earlier this month, Southeast Polk High School (Pleasant Hill, Iowa) five-star Kadyn Proctor released a top 12 featuring Clemson along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Proctor, who feels a huge weight has been lifted off his shoulders now that he has cut down his recruitment to the aforementioned schools.

“It feels like a big relief,” he said. “All 32 schools, plus a little bit more, tried to hit me up all the time from the start of September 1st (when college coaches could start initiating contact with high school juniors). Just thinking about that, trying to get some schools cut off and kind of narrow my recruitment. It’s kind of been a little laxed now.”

According to Proctor, he has been in contact with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, and Caldwell is planning to attend one of Proctor’s games next month.

Although the Tigers have not yet offered Proctor, he explained why he still wanted to include Clemson in his top group of schools.

“They’re a school that I think could really wrap up my recruitment with an offer,” he said. “So, I kind of just put them in there, and I’ve been talking to the coaches a lot. Coach Caldwell said he was going to try to get down here sometime in October. So, maybe after he watches one of my games, then I’ll get that offer and we can take that a little bit further.”

What has Proctor been hearing from Caldwell in general during their conversations?

“Just different things about the football, the schoolwork, trying to get my grades where it’s supposed to be, doing what I need to do on the football field and different things like that,” he said.

Proctor is looking to make his commitment during his senior year in 2022.

“Probably next year after my official visits, sometime like that,” he said.

There is plenty about Clemson that appeals to Proctor when he thinks about the school and football program.

“Their football success, for sure,” he said. “How many people they’ve got in the league, like the NFL factor. Great coaches that I can trust when I talk to. I know they have great facilities, great education and all that too.”

Proctor is listed at 6-foot-7, 330 pounds by 247Sports. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is No. 1 prospect in Iowa, No. 1 offensive tackle nationally and No. 5 overall prospect for the 2023 class regardless of position.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks