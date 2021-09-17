5-stars headed to Death Valley for Clemson-Georgia Tech game

Clemson will again play host to some top prospects for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game against Georgia Tech at Death Valley.

Here are some of the bigger names The Clemson Insider has confirmed as planned visitors for the Clemson-Georgia Tech game:

A couple of headliners among the recruits expected to be in attendance are a couple of five-star class of 2023 prospects in Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen and Pickerington (Ohio) Central safety Sonny Styles.

Styles is the No. 1 safety in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, which tab Bowen as the No. 2 linebacker in the class.

Bowen is working with a top five that includes Clemson along with Auburn, Indiana, LSU and Notre Dame.

A big-time receiver from the Lone Star State is slated to be on hand for Saturday’s game as well in Del Valle (Texas) four-star Braylon James, the No. 11 wideout and No. 75 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

James has built a strong bond with Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“Me and Coach Grisham are super close man,” James told TCI recently. “No matter where I go I know I’ll always have a backbone in him.”

Among other notable class of 2023 recruits on Clemson’s anticipated guest list for Saturday’s game are Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark four-star linebacker Dee Crayton, Piedmont (S.C.) Wren defensive back Travon West, Alcoa (Tenn.) offensive lineman Lance Williams, Perry (Ga.) athlete Jamari Stone and Port Huron (Mich.) Northern edge defender Luke Fletcher.

Clemson 2022 offensive line commitment Collin Sadler of Greenville (S.C.) will also be in The Valley on Saturday.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks