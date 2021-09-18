5-star LB target makes 'all night drive' to Clemson for gameday

A five-star Clemson target’s high school game ended late on Friday night, but that didn’t stop him from traveling to Tiger Town for today’s game between sixth-ranked Clemson and Georgia Tech at Death Valley.

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean High School 2023 five-star linebacker Drayk Bowen tweeted that his team’s game against Michigan City (Ind.) High School got over late because of a lightning delay, but he still made an “all night drive” to South Carolina with his father and grandfather for the Clemson-GT game.

Bowen (6-2, 215) is ranked as the No. 2 linebacker and No. 28 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

In August, he released a top five featuring Clemson along with LSU, Auburn, Indiana and Notre Dame.

Bowen and Andrean beat Michigan City, 40-14.

Game ended late last night due to a lightning delay but pops and grandpa came through by pulling an all night drive to SC ‼️ 📍 Clemson for a Game Day 🐅 — Drayk Bowen (@DraykBowen) September 18, 2021

