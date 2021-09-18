Big Arkansas OL: Clemson offer ‘something I’ll work for’

A big young offensive lineman from the state of Arkansas with a few scholarship offers already under his belt has gotten some early interest from Clemson.

Malvern High School (Malvern, Ark.) 2024 tackle Vinny Winters holds offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State and Memphis, while the 6-foot-4, 305-pound sophomore is on the recruiting radar of Dabo Swinney and the Tigers as well.

“I know Dabo watched my film last year,” Winters told The Clemson Insider recently. “Gave me a few things I need to work on and said if I improve on that, he’ll send me an offer.”

Winters knows Clemson doesn’t offer sophomores but implied that a future offer from the Tigers would have a significant impact on his recruitment.

“That would spark up the boat,” he said. “Clemson, big powerhouse in the ACC. It’d be a blessing and something I’ll work for.”

Winters has never been to Tiger Town before, though he plans to visit at some point.

From what he knows about Clemson so far, it has made a good impression on him.

“(Clemson has) really nice facilities for a small town,” he said. “I kind of see it as like where I live at right now, like really chill I would say. And Dabo seems like a really cool coach, nice guy.”

Along with Clemson, schools such as Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame are showing interest in Winters, who traveled to check out schools like Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State this summer.

Winters feels he has a lot to offer college football programs as an offensive lineman down the road.

“I kind of feel like I have all the assets to be anything I want to be,” he said, “and just really look forward to working hard and trying to touch the field as soon as I can.”

