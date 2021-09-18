Clemson's defense bows up to put itself in rare company

Clemson’s defense entered some rare company Saturday.

The Tigers limited Georgia Tech to a pair of field goals in a 14-8 win that was much closer than many of the fans at Memorial Stadium who rode out a lightning delay that halted play for almost two hours expected. In doing so, No. 6 Clemson held its opponent without a touchdown for the third straight game to start a season, becoming just the fourth Football Bowl Subdivision team to accomplish that feat in the last 15 years.

It’s also the first time Clemson has done that since 1950 when the Tigers kept Presbyterian, Missouri and North Carolina State out of the end zone to start that season. And not since 1990 has Clemson been able to say it’s done that over any three-game stretch until Saturday.

“(Defensive coordinator Brent Venables) gave us some props for it tonight,” defensive tackle Bryan Bresee said. “Coach (Dabo) Swinney did as well just because it’s been since 1950-something since that’s happened. They’ll give us our little congratulations tonight, and then tomorrow it’s just on to the next game.”

But the score at the end of the Tigers’ seventh straight win over the Yellow Jackets doesn’t begin to tell the story of how they got there.

On a night when Clemson’s offense sputtered to its second-lowest point output of the season, Tech outgained the Tigers 309-284 in total yards. The Tigers’ defense was also on the field longer with Tech getting in six more plays than Clemson (72-66), the difference being one more possession for the Yellow Jackets after recovering an onside kick in an eight-point game with less than 90 seconds remaining.

Tech reached Clemson’s 3-yard line on its ensuing possession and, despite averaging just 2.7 yards per rush and 4.3 per snap, the Yellow Jackets threatened to end the touchdown-less streak for Clemson’s defense more than any of the Tigers’ first three opponents. Penalties — Clemson was guilty of eight of the game’s 18 flags — helped keep some drives alive for the Yellow Jackets, who got as far as the Tigers’ 5-yard line on three of its four drives into Clemson territory.

Tech’s first march deep in Clemson territory came late in the second quarter after a targeting call on linebacker Trenton Simpson helped the Yellow Jackets get on the Tigers’ side of midfield. Tech marched to the 10, but Clemson, with the aid of Xavier Thomas pressuring quarterback Jordan Yates on third-and-goal, held the Yellow Jackets to 5 yards on their next three snaps and forced a field goal.

After Clemson scored its final touchdown with 8 minutes, 12 seconds remaining, the Yellow Jackets looked like they might get it right back with their longest drive of the game, a 16-play, 70-yard march that got Tech to the 7. But Yates’ 2-yard completion to Dylan Deveney were the only yards the Yellow Jackets mustered on their next three plays.

“That was fun to watch them keep swinging, keep fighting, competing and finding a way,” Venables said.

Another field goal left the Yellow Jackets needing an onside kick, a touchdown and a two-point conversion to draw even. Tech solved the first part of that equation by fielding its own kick near midfield with 1:19 and needed just 45 seconds to reach the 3 against a tiring defense.

But the Tigers bowed up one last time. Freshman safety Andrew Mukuba broke up Yates’ pass intended for Kyric McGowan in the back corner of the end zone on first down, and linebacker James Skalski helped string out a quick pitch to McGowan on second down. Tech tried the teeth of Clemson’s defense by sending big-bodied running back Jordan Mason through the A-gap on third down, but Mason ran into a wall of defenders.

Needing one last stop, Clemson stayed home on fourth down. Tech started to sprint out with Yates, who stopped and shoveled a pass underneath to Deveney, but Skalski was there to stone it.

No gain. Turnover on downs. Ball game.

“That’s just the heart of the defense really,” Bresee said. “That’s kind of what we do. We don’ t expect them to score even if they’re in the red zone. We bow our necks and just do whatever we can to keep them out, and that’s what we did tonight.”

And the good kind of rare for Clemson’s defense continued.

Football season has finally arrived. Time to represent your Tigers and show your stripes!