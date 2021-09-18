Defense dominating, offense sputtering at halftime

Clemson entered the halftime break with a 7-0 lead over Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

But the sixth-ranked Tigers struggled to find a rhythm on offense but maintained an advantage at halftime thanks to another half of shut down football on defense.

Clemson struck first on three-yard touchdown run by Will Shipley with 4:37 to play in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. The run capped off an eight play 39 yard drive in 3:15.

After 30 minutes of play the Tigers out-gained Georgia Tech 127-98. D.J. Uiagalelei looked out of sync as he completed 11-of-15 passes for 63 yards.

Clemson recorded a season high two sacks for a loss of 14 yards. It also limited the Yellow Jackets to 34 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Shipley stood out the most on offense with eight carries for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson was ejected from the game for targeting with 1:48 to play in the half . He led the Tigers with four tackles and added half a sack.

A lightning delay caused a 30 minute delay in the contest with 0:32 to play in the first half.

The coaches of both teams agreed to observe halftime during the delay and play the remaining :32 seconds after halftime before moving to the third quarter.

Georgia Tech will resume the second quarter after halftime with 0:32 seconds to play and the ball with third-and-2 at the Clemson 17.