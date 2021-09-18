Defensive starter ejected early against Georgia Tech

Clemson has lost one of its starters for the rest of its game against Georgia Tech because of a disqualification.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson was ejected for targeting with Clemson leading 7-0 late in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium. With Tech facing second-and-long near midfield, Simpson was ruled to have struck Jordan Yates in the head/neck area while pressuring Tech’s freshman quarterback.

Officials confirmed the call upon review, leaving the Tigers without two of its starting linebackers the rest of the way. LaVonta Bentley and Keith Maguire have filled in at weak side ‘backer for Baylon Spector, who hasn’t played for unknown reasons.

The good news for Simpson is his ejection came in the first half. Because of that, he will only be required to sit the rest of Saturday’s game and won’t miss any of the Tigers’ game next week at North Carolina State.

The penalty moved Tech into Clemson territory before the game was suspended because of lightning in the area with 32 seconds left in the second quarter. Defensive end Xavier Thomas was also flagged for targeting earlier in the game, but the penalty was overturned upon review.

Football season has finally arrived. Time to represent your Tigers and show your stripes!