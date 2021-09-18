Elliott on if Shipley has done enough to earn job as Clemson's No. 1 running back

Following sixth-ranked Clemson’s 14-8 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was asked if Will Shipley has done enough to win the starting running back job at this point in the season.

Through three games, the freshman running back has rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt.

In Saturday’s game against the Yellow Jackets, Shipley recorded 88 yards rushing and scored two rushing touchdowns on 21 carries, a week after running for 80 yards on eight attempts against South Carolina State.

The only real mistake Shipley made against Georgia Tech was his fumble at Clemson’s 1-yard line when the Tigers were trying to run out the clock in the final seconds of the game. Shipley recovered his own fumble in the end zone, resulting in a safety.

“That’ll be something that we go back and we reassess,” Elliott said when asked if Shipley has shown enough to earn the role as Clemson’s lead back. “Proud of him. I thought he ran physical, ran hard. I know he would want that one play back there coming off the goal line where he fumbled the ball.

“But he continues to run hard and show that he needs to be in consideration. We’ll evaluate that as a staff, have our discussion in our personnel meeting on Sunday and then move forward and allow C.J. to kind of manage that room.”

