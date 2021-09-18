Pollack: ‘Maybe Clemson’s got that mojo going, maybe’

During ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning, host Rece Davis and analyst David Pollack briefly discussed today’s 3:30 p.m. game between sixth-ranked Clemson and Georgia Tech at Death Valley.

The Tigers are a 28-point favorite entering the contest, and no surprise, Davis sees Clemson likely extending the longest active home winning streak in college football.

“The nation’s longest active home winning streak is at Clemson. 29, probably counting,” he said.

Davis pointed out that when the Tigers played the Yellow Jackets last season, even Clemson punter Will Spiers got some action at quarterback when D.J. Uiagalelei didn’t play due to a shoulder injury. Spiers completed 2-of-3 passes for 13 yards in the fourth quarter of a 73-7 rout in Atlanta while gaining in-game experience for his role as Clemson’s emergency quarterback.

“The last time they saw Georgia Tech, Dabo let his punter play quarterback,” Davis said.

“Oh, that’s not good,” Pollack added.

As for Georgia Tech’s quarterback, Jordan Yates, he made his first career start last Saturday in the team’s 45-17 home win over Kennesaw State and is expected to start for the Yellow Jackets against the Tigers.

“Jordan Yates, first start last week. Hey, looked good, bro,” Pollack said. “17-of-23, four touchdowns.”

Following the season-opening loss to Georgia on Sept. 4, Pollack thinks Clemson may have gotten its swagger back during its 49-3 victory vs. South Carolina State last Saturday, when the Tigers rushed for 242 yards and five touchdowns including two apiece from Uiagalelei and freshman running back Will Shipley.

“DJ Uiagalelei, finally getting the running game going,” Pollack said. “Will Shipley getting the running game going. Maybe Clemson’s got that mojo going, maybe. But good thing is, you’re playing Georgia Tech.”

