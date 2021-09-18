Swinney updates why Bentley played for Spector

Baylon Spector was expected to start up until pregame.

Spector, Clemson’s starting weakside linebacker, started the Tiger’s first two games but was noticeably absent for the team’s first defensive possession of the game against Georgia Tech.

He didn’t have his helmet on the sideline, signaling that he wouldn’t be playing Saturday.

As Spector found himself unable to go due to injury, LaVonta Bentley stepped up and rose to the occasion. The redshirt sophomore linebacker recorded 13 total tackles (2.5 for loss) and a sack during Clemson’s 14-8 win over the Yellow Jackets.

“Lavnota Bentley had to step in, literally right after pre-game when we find out that Baylon’s not going to be able to go,” Swinney said postgame. “He had a flare-up, some inflammation on Thursday, but thought he was gonna be able to go. He came out after pregame and said he didn’t think he could do it.”

Swinney did not offer a timetable for Spector’s return.