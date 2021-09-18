What They Are Saying: Clemson commits stand out again Friday night

By Staff Reports | September 18, 2021 11:42 am ET

Another week of high school football, another week of standout performances from future Clemson Tigers.

In the latest edition of “What They Are Saying,” we take a look at what is being said on Twitter about some of Clemson’s commits, including Maudlin (S.C.) High School five-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukus, whom The Clemson Insider was on hand to see Friday night as part of our Tour of Champions:

#Clemson commit Jeadyn Lukus just caught a touchdown pass to put the Mauldin Mavs up 34-6. That’s Lukus’s second reception of the game, he also has two tackles (one for loss). — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 18, 2021

87 yard return of a fumble for @RealJihaadC‼️ Jones: 0

IMG Academy: 42 pic.twitter.com/AuMlUqNlNe — IMG Academy Football (@IMGAFootball) September 18, 2021

Just gotta have fun wit it🤹🏽‍♂️ love my brothas💯 GOOD WIN https://t.co/D4n0QE0wmA — Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) September 18, 2021

Truly blessed with the talent I have🙇🏽‍♂️ #BuiltForThis pic.twitter.com/hPCg0klwlz — Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) September 18, 2021

Oscar Smith DB Sherrod Covil (#Clemson commit) recovers a Bosco fumble early in the 3rd quarter.https://t.co/bWjKmG3qt0 — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) September 18, 2021

Seahawks pad their lead with a 37-yard TD pass from Ryan Burger to Adam Randall. MB leads Darlington 28-0 with 1:44 to play in Q1. — Charles Perry (@Horryjournalist) September 18, 2021

