One of nation's top defensive lineman loved his experience in Death Valley

One of the best prospects in the Class of 2024 was on campus for Clemson’s 14-8 win over Georgia Tech Saturday.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Alpharetta (Ga.) Johns Creek four-star defensive lineman Alexander “TA” Cunningham, after his first gameday experience in The Valley.

“I loved my experience in Death Valley! The most impactful part of my trip was listening to Coach Swinney speak to the team and pray at the end of the night,” Cunningham told TCI. “It showed that he really is who he says he is off camera too.”

It just so happens that the big-time defensive lineman was in attendance to witness some history. Saturday marked the third consecutive game that Clemson’s defense didn’t allow an offensive touchdown.

“It’s something I have to take a mental note of,” he said. “It’s a good feeling knowing that I’m being recruited by a school that I know could develop me into a defensive star.”

Cunningham continues to build a relationship with both defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and defensive tackles coach/recruiting coordinator Todd Bates. He was shown around by both of them back when he took an unofficial visit on June 16. Nearly three months later, he had the pleasure of being in their presence again.

“When I spoke to them they told me how happy they were that I could make it and we even talked about my sack celebration that I do,” Cunningham said.

While nothing is set in stone quite yet, Cunningham told TCI that he’s looking to come back when Clemson hosts UConn on Nov. 13.

His experience in Clemson on Saturday has definitely left a lasting impression already.

“Clemson is super heavy on family and it’s evident when you get there,” he added.

Cunnigham (6-6, 265) is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 7 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

