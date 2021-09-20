Clemson player entering the transfer portal

Story updated at 8:49 p.m. Monday with more information

During his radio call-in show Monday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced news regarding the transfer portal.

Swinney said senior running back Lyn-J Dixon is entering the transfer portal.

Dixon started the South Carolina State game but has received only 10 carries through the first three games of this season, rushing for 48 yards.

The Clemson Insider has been able to verify that Dixon is not in the transfer portal as of 8:30 p.m. Monday night, but based on Swinney’s comments, we expect him to enter it on Tuesday.

TCI also learned through sources Monday night, that Dixon notified Swinney of his intentions on Monday. We were told that Dixon quit the team and said he wanted to enter the transfer portal.

