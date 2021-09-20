Davis out for extended period of time

One of Clemson’s defensive starters will miss an extended period of time after sustaining an injury.

Defensive tackle Tyler Davis will miss approximately seven to eight weeks, head coach Dabo Swinney said during his weekly call-in radio show Monday night. Davis sustained a bicep injury during the Tigers’ win over Georgia Tech on Saturday and will undergo surgery Tuesday.

Davis, in his third year as a starter, had eight tackles in the two games he has played. He missed the season opener against Georgia for undisclosed reasons.

