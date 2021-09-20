What They Are Saying: Former Tigers show out in NFL Week 2

By Staff Reports | September 20, 2021 9:45 am ET

A bunch of former Clemson football players showed out on Sunday in Week 2 of the NFL season.

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about some of the former Tigers in the NFL:

Kyler to DeAndre Hopkins is unfair 🔥

pic.twitter.com/WX4Lh661Lo — PFF (@PFF) September 19, 2021

DeAndre Hopkins is the first Cardinals player with at least 3 TD catches in the first two games of a season since Larry Fitzgerald in 2016. pic.twitter.com/mQ1C7BGhyO — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 19, 2021

That’s 128 consecutive games with a catch for DeAndre Hopkins. He has at least one in every game of his career. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 19, 2021

Trevor Lawrence is going to be a problem.#DENvsJAX on CBS pic.twitter.com/MMfnTA6YJZ — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 19, 2021

TEE IT 🆙 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 19, 2021

The EFFORT 🙌 Mike Williams for the Chargers TD. pic.twitter.com/ng7pzpBLv8

(via @NFL) — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 19, 2021

A lil Clemson love on that last play from Mike Will to Kearse it’s good to see them boys out there playing. — Chris Hairston (@CHairston75) September 19, 2021

#27 Kearse on Cowboys balling — SYDNEY CASTILLO (@sydneyisfunny) September 19, 2021

#Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow cannot be stopped short of the sticks on 3rd down. It’s science. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/t0iCKwZDT8 — Chris Reed (@ChrisReed_NFL) September 19, 2021

Pressure made this diamond 💎 Another look @MullenIsland1's INT.#LVvsPIT is live on CBS. pic.twitter.com/rnmBLBPbtU — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 19, 2021

Beautiful pass breakup from A.J. Terrell. Those ball skills saved a touchdown. #ATLvsTB — Allen Strk (@allenstrk) September 19, 2021

Waiting to see a Falcons defender not named A.J. Terrell come close to challenging a pass from Tom Brady #ATLvsTB — Allen Strk (@allenstrk) September 19, 2021

Second week in a row Mackensie Alexander nearly gets a pick. #vikings — Ali Siddiqui (@asiddiqui15) September 19, 2021

Whoa. Bashaud Breeland knocked the ball out near the goal line and it popped right in Nick Vigil's arms. Not sure he got both feet in. — Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) September 19, 2021

After being a healthy scratch for the Raiders’ season-opener, former 4th overall pick out of Clemson — defensive end Clelin Ferrell — is active for today’s game against the Steelers. — Eric Boynton (@ericjboynton) September 19, 2021

DJ Reader with a QB sack, setting up a third-19 with over seven minutes remaining in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/FKfd9wr3Ud — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) September 19, 2021

