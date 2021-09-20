What They Are Saying: Former Tigers show out in NFL Week 2

What They Are Saying: Former Tigers show out in NFL Week 2

Football

What They Are Saying: Former Tigers show out in NFL Week 2

By September 20, 2021 9:45 am

By |

A bunch of former Clemson football players showed out on Sunday in Week 2 of the NFL season.

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about some of the former Tigers in the NFL:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home