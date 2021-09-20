Where are Booth, Ross projected in this 2022 NFL mock draft?

Two Clemson football stars are projected as first-round picks in the latest 2022 NFL mock draft from this national outlet.

CBS Sports projects Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. being taken by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 9 overall pick and has wide receiver Justyn Ross going to the Miami Dolphins with the No. 28 overall selection.

Ross made Clemson’s first catch of the 2021 season in his first game action in exactly 600 days, recording four catches for 26 yards vs. Georgia on Sept. 4. He then recorded a team-high 52 receiving yards on three catches vs. SC State, scoring his 18th career touchdown reception (and first since the 2019 ACC Championship Game) on an 11-yard pass in the first quarter.

The Phenix City, Ala., native led Clemson with seven receptions and 61 yards in last Saturday’s win over Georgia Tech and exceeded 2,000 career receiving yards on a 13-yard fourth-quarter reception, becoming the 16th player in school history to reach the milestone.

Booth recorded five tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup vs. Georgia, sharing team defensive player of the week honors. The Dacula, Ga., native broke up a pass vs. SC State and was credited with six tackles vs. Georgia Tech.

