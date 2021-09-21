5-star Clemson target announces final schools, commitment date

A five-star defensive back in the 2023 class released his final schools and commitment date via social media Tuesday.

Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood School five-star cornerback A.J. Harris named Clemson one of the seven finalists in his recruitment, along with Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Georgia and Ohio State.

Harris also announced he will be committing on Jan. 11, 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior is ranked as the No. 3 corner and No. 13 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson extended an offer to Harris this past June when he was on campus for a visit.

“I loved the way Clemson is set up,” Harris told The Clemson Insider after the visit. “It’s a very discreet location. There’s not too much going on all-around it. I’m a homebody, I don’t really like doing too much. That’s kind of right up my alley and it’s just making sure that you get your education and playing football at a high level. That’s just something that’s big for me. I’m not really a big city type of guy. I definitely like the setup of the whole campus.”

Harris returned to Clemson in July, and as TCI reported in The Insider Report on Monday, he plans to be in Death Valley for Clemson’s game against Florida State on Oct. 30. He was a guest of the Tigers for the season-opening matchup against Georgia in Charlotte.

I seen the vision, I’m in it, and now I’m after greatness

I know that God got me so I practice patience. Officially Narrowing Down My Recruitment To These 7 Schools. @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/3vRqVumVZi — Aaron-Joshua Harris (@Aj_harris04) September 21, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks