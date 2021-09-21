Clemson changing TE pecking order for N.C. State

Clemson is making a change at the top of the depth chart at a particular position this week.

Davis Allen is in line to start at tight end against North Carolina State on Saturday, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday. Senior Braden Galloway had started the first three games there, but Swinney said Allen, a junior, has earned the opportunity to start based on how he’s performed so far.

Swinney said the position will continue to be evaluated weekly.

“He’s just played better,” Swinney said. “And Braden hasn’t played bad. … But (Allen) is like Shipley. He’s earned the opportunity to run out there first. After the first few games, Davis has been a little bit more complete player.”

Swinney’s comments came after Clemson listed Galloway and Allen as co-starters on its updated depth chart ahead of Saturday’s game. Known more as Clemson’s receiving tight end, Galloway had one catch for 1 yard in the Tigers’ win over Georgia Tech last week but also had a drop on another target.

At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, Allen is a more physical presence as a run blocker and also has more catches (6) than Galloway (4) through the first three games. He had two for 13 yards in last week’s game.

Football season has finally arrived. Time to represent your Tigers and show your stripes!