National radio host rips into Swinney

A national radio host ripped into Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney this week.

CBS Sports Radio host Zach Gelb said during The Zach Gelb Show on Monday that he thinks Swinney needs to quit whining amid the adversity the Tigers have faced to this point in the 2021 college football season.

“This Clemson offense is bad, and there’s no creativity,” Gelb said. “And Dabo, by the way… I know we’ve all praised Dabo Swinney, but he’s got to stop with the whining. And he’s got to stop with the antics on the sideline. You were fine being the bully. You were fine being the top dog for a little bit. Now you’re facing adversity, and Dabo Swinney, I don’t like how he’s responded so far…”

Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) narrowly avoided an upset loss to Georgia Tech last Saturday, coming away with a 14-8 win at Death Valley.

The struggles of Clemson’s offense have been well documented, with the Tigers scoring a total of 17 points in their two games against Georgia and Georgia Tech.

Trevor Lawrence’s successor as Clemson’s starting quarterback, D.J. Uiagalelei, has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 475 yards and one touchdown pass with two interceptions through three games, while rushing for 47 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.

Gelb continued to blast Swinney, calling him arrogant and saying he and the Tigers are getting what they deserve.

“To think you were going to easily replace Trevor Lawrence and it’d be no problem and you’d be great, you’re getting what you deserve,” Gelb said. “Even though that confidence led to the rise of Clemson, right now, you’re seeing Dabo’s arrogance — going back to last year and heading into this year — show that this team just isn’t what we thought they were… Dabo may have to change his approach a little bit, and I don’t know if he’s willing to change.”

Clemson, now ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 poll and No. 7 in the Coaches Poll, will return to action this Saturday in a 3:30 p.m. game against NC State in Raleigh, N.C.

