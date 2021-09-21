Podcast: How can the Tigers get things fixed on offense?

Clemson Ring of Honor member Levon Kirkland and myself discuss the ins and outs from this past Saturday’s win over Georgia Tech.

We discuss what is wrong with the offense and how it can be fixed. We also put on our OC hats and try to give perspective on what Clemson can do to get the offense going.

Kirkland, a former linebacker, also breaks down James Skalski’s game-saving tackle on the goal-line stand, plus we discuss the news and notes from around the ACC.

You can listen to today's podcast here (LINK)