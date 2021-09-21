Swinney addresses Dixon's pending transfer

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Monday revealed his most experienced running back plans to enter the transfer portal.

During his weekly press conference Tuesday, Swinney further commented on Lyn-J Dixon’s decision.

“It was his decision. He wanted to get an early start on the portal. I wish him luck,” said Swinney.

Coach Swinney said Dixon’s decision to enter the portal this week was not expected.

"Yeah I was surprised. It is 2021 so I guess nobody should be surprised. That is kind of where we are. I highly doubt in 2021 that we are the only team that has had somebody go in the portal," said Swinney.