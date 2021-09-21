Swinney addresses Dixon's pending transfer

Swinney addresses Dixon's pending transfer

Football

Swinney addresses Dixon's pending transfer

By September 21, 2021 11:28 am

By |

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Monday revealed his most experienced running back plans to enter the transfer portal.

During his weekly press conference Tuesday, Swinney further commented on Lyn-J Dixon’s decision.

“It was his decision.  He wanted to get an early start on the portal.  I wish him luck,” said Swinney.

Coach Swinney said Dixon’s decision to enter the portal this week was not expected.

“Yeah I was surprised.  It is 2021 so I guess nobody should be surprised.  That is kind of where we are.  I highly doubt in 2021 that we are the only team that has had somebody go in the portal,” said Swinney.,

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

17m

Clemson will be without one of its starting defensive linemen for the foreseeable future. A day after revealing that news during his weekly radio show, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday commented further on (…)

1hr

These ESPN employees don’t have much respect for Clemson following its slim 14-8 win over Georgia Tech last Saturday at Death Valley. Chris Fallica, better known as “The Bear” on ESPN’s College (…)

reply
15hr

One of Clemson’s defensive starters will miss an extended period of time after sustaining an injury. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis will miss approximately seven to eight weeks, head coach Dabo Swinney said (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home