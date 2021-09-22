ACC Football Championship Game kickoff set for primetime

The 2021 Subway Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC on Saturday, Dec. 4., at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will feature the winner of the Atlantic Division vs. the winner of the Coastal Division.

This is the 12th time in the last 13 years that the game has been held in primetime. Twelve different teams have competed in the game, including a different Coastal Division team every year from 2013-19. Last season, No. 3 Clemson defeated No. 2 Notre Dame – which played in the ACC in 2020 as a full football member due to the COVID-19 pandemic – by a score of 34-10 in the most-viewed ACC Championship Game of all time.

Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, has been the site of 10 of the last 11 ACC Football Championship Games. In 2018, the ACC and the Charlotte Sports Foundation reached an agreement to keep the game in Charlotte through 2030. Not including the 2020 game, which had limited attendance due to the pandemic, ACC Football Championship Games played at Bank of America Stadium have had an average attendance of nearly 70,000 fans.

The winner of the conference championship game has gone on to play in the National Championship Game or compete in the College Football Playoff in each of the previous eight seasons.

–Courtesy of theACC.com

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks