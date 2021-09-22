College Football Playoff releases statement on possible expansion

The College Football Playoff management committee met in Dallas on Wednesday to discuss the possible expansion of the playoff, but the committee was not able to agree on whether to expand the current four-team format to 12 teams.

“As the committee moves forward, there remains issues to be discussed,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “Given the complexity of these matters, the management committee will meet again in Chicago next week to continue our discussions.

“As we said in June when the 12-team playoff was proposed, that was the first step in a long process. It is vital that all issues be fully explored and addressed.

“We look forward to our meeting in Chicago next week.”

The proposal calls for the bracket each year to include the six highest-ranked conference champions, plus the six highest-ranked other teams as determined by the CFP selection committee. No conference would qualify automatically and there would be no limit on the number of participants from a conference.

Under the proposal, the four highest-ranked conference champions would be seeded one through four and each would receive a first-round bye, while teams seeded five through 12 would play each other in the first round on the home field of the higher-ranked team. (The team ranked No. 5 would host No. 12; team No. 6 would meet team No. 11; team No. 7 would play team No. 10; and team No. 8 would meet No. 9.) The quarterfinals, Playoff Semifinals and national championship game would be played at neutral sites.

