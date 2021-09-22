Former Tiger retires from the NFL

A former Clemson football player has decided to call it quits on his NFL career.

The New York Jets announced the retirement of linebacker B.J. Goodson on Wednesday.

Goodson signed with the Jets on Sept. 14 and played seven snaps on special teams against the New England Patriots last Sunday.

Goodson has made 43 starts during his NFL career dating back to 2016. In addition to the Jets, he spent time with the New York Giants (2016-18), Green Bay Packers (2019) and Cleveland Browns (2020).

With the Browns in 2020, Goodson tallied a career-high 87 total tackles.

Goodson, who was drafted in the fourth round (109th overall) by the New York Giants in 2016, finished his NFL career with 251 tackles, 12 PDs and 4 INTs in 66 career games.

At Clemson from 2012-15, Goodson tallied 205 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 21 quarterback pressures, five pass breakups and five recovered fumbles over 47 games (21 starts).

We've placed LB B.J. Goodson on the Reserve/Retired list. 📰 https://t.co/PddM3m43qI — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 22, 2021

