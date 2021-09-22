Interest from Spiller, Tigers ‘means a lot’ to Sunshine State star

A highly regarded athlete from the Sunshine State expects to be scouted in person by a Clemson assistant coach this week.

Edgewater High School (Orlando, Fla.) four-star class of 2023 prospect Cedric Baxter Jr. told The Clemson Insider that running backs coach C.J. Spiller plans to attend Edgewater’s game against Apopka (Fla.) High School on Friday night to see Baxter play.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior has been in frequent contact with Spiller and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott since Sept. 1, when college coaches could start reaching out to high school juniors.

“I’ve been hearing things like how much of a good player I am,” Baxter said.

Baxter plays all over the field for Edgewater, seeing action at linebacker and defensive back in addition to running back. Two weeks ago, he rushed for 250 yards and four touchdowns on 40 carries, and he has racked up 563 rushing yards and seven rushing scores on 62 carries (9.1 yards per carry) through the first four games of his junior season according to MaxPreps.

Baxter traveled to Clemson with a group of Orlando-area prospects back in June to tour the campus and work out at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“Awesome campus and atmosphere from the players to coaches,” Baxter said, reflecting on what stood out about the visit. “Coach Spiller says I did great in camp, and the thing I look back on is how everyone is like a family around there.”

Baxter also visited schools such as Texas, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, Miami and UCF over the summer. So far this season, he has been to Florida State for its opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 5 and Florida for its game against Alabama last Saturday.

All of the aforementioned schools have offered Baxter, along with Ohio State, Penn State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee, South Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Stanford and Cincinnati among a slew of others.

Although Baxter already boasts offers from many of the nation’s best programs, an offer from Clemson, should the Tigers pull the trigger moving forward, would be a big deal to him.

“It’ll mean a lot just because of who they are and the type of players they produce every year,” he said.

Along those lines, Baxter is honored to be garnering interest from Clemson and to be hearing from Spiller and Elliott.

“It means a lot, especially because the quality of program they are and the type of players they produce,” he said.

Baxter hopes to make it back to Clemson for a game this season.

The consensus four-star prospect according to the major recruiting services is ranked as the No. 9 running back and No. 136 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN, while he is ranked as the No. 16 athlete and No. 150 overall prospect in his class per the 247Sports Composite.

