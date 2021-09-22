NFL Tiger discusses comeback from season-ending injury

After signing a four-year, $53 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals prior to last season, former Clemson defensive lineman D.J. Reader got off to a good start with his new NFL team, tallying 18 tackles through the first four games of the 2020 season.

But then in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, Reader suffered a season-ending quad injury and missed the final 11 games of last season.

Fast forward to this year, and Reader is back on the field and back to making a big impact on defense for the Bengals. In the first two games of the 2021 season, he has recorded six total tackles and notched a sack against the Chicago Bears this past Sunday.

In the latest “Behind the Stripes” feature released by the Bengals, Reader discusses the frustration he felt after going down with the first major injury of his career last year, his difficult road to recovery and more.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and former Clemson/current Bengals D-line coach Marion Hobby also talk about Reader in the video that you can check out below:

.@Djread98 is BACK and making a BIG impact on defense. pic.twitter.com/Jhb3PgcluL — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 21, 2021

