Podcast: Will Tyler Davis' injury hurt Clemson's defense?

By Will Vandervort | September 22, 2021 9:37 am ET

Clemson Ring of Honor member Levon Kirkland may surprise you with his latest ACC Power Rankings.

Levon and myself break down our new power rankings, while also listing who we think are the top 10 teams in college football after the first quarter of the season.

We also discuss the latest injury news concerning Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis and what it means for Clemson’s defense going forward. There is also news on running back Will Shipley and tight end Davis Allen.

And finally, Levon and myself have strong feelings when it comes to college football’s targeting rules.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.