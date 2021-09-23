CFB show host says Swinney has made Clemson's pregame tradition 'all about himself'

A college football show host apparently has a problem with how Dabo Swinney goes about Clemson’s pregame tradition.

Of course, after rubbing Howard’s Rock before each home game, Swinney can be seen sprinting full speed down the hill as he leads his Tigers out onto the field.

Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports, who hosts The Brandon Walker College Football Show on Barstool’s Sling TV channel, seems to take exception to Swinney sprinting down the hill.

Walker posted the following comment on Twitter, saying “Dabo has taken Clemson’s awesome entrance and made it all about himself,” adding that how Swinney does the hill run “is weird” and “Clemson fans can’t fathom why this is weird.”

“These folks are under a spell of some sort,” Walker added on Twitter.

It’s weird that this is just coming out now since Swinney has been doing the same thing since he took the job as Clemson’s head coach.

90 percent of people are laughing at this, but Clemson fans can’t fathom why this is weird. These folks are under a spell of some sort. — Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) September 23, 2021

