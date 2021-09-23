‘Electrifying’ Sunshine State receiver on Clemson’s radar

This talented young wide receiver prospect from the Sunshine State is on Clemson’s recruiting radar for the future.

Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) class of 2024 four-star Bredell Richardson has been followed on social media by some of the Tigers’ coaching staff, including receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“It’s cool but it only means that I got to work harder and keep performing on a high level to maintain being on that radar,” Richardson told The Clemson Insider recently.

Richardson (6-2, 185) has been performing at a high level early in his sophomore season.

“I’ve played two weeks, have three touchdowns and 150 yards,” he said.

Plenty of college football programs have already taken notice of Richardson’s ability and skillset as a wideout, as evidenced by the 17 scholarship offers he has collected early in his recruiting process.

Schools such as Penn State, Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss, Arkansas, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech and West Virginia have all offered Richardson, who feels he will bring plenty to the table for whichever program he decides to suit up for down the road.

“I am a very big and fast receiver who can run all routes in the route tree, with natural hands for the ball who can catch contested catches,” he said. “Will be getting an electrifying receiver who can make a play on all four downs and who loves to play special teams, and has want and drive to win and be the best team player for my team in all phases, and even in the classroom.”

Richardson knows Clemson doesn’t offer sophomores such as himself, and that the Tigers are highly selective with their offers – especially at the receiver position – which only adds to the appeal of potentially earning an offer from Dabo Swinney’s program in the future.

“I like the program and how much productivity comes out of Clemson year in and year out and how they always compete for a national championship,” he said. “It would mean a lot because of how precise they are on offering, so if they offer, they’re really interested in you.”

So far this season, Richardson has made game visits to Florida, Florida State and USF. He said he plans to visit Clemson at some point moving forward.

While Richardson is enjoying the recruiting process, he isn’t worried as much about that right now as he is giving his all to his high school squad.

“It’s been a good, a cool experience,” he said of his recruitment. “Just taking it day by day right now and focusing on the season and being the best player for my team.”

