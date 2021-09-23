How concerned are these ESPN analysts about Clemson's offense?

How concerning is Clemson’s offense given its subpar performance through the first three games of the 2021 season?

That’s the question ESPN analysts Sam Acho and Roddy Jones were asked during Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s College Football Live.

The two analysts weighed in on the issues they see with the Tigers’ attack, which currently ranks tied for 105th among FBS programs in scoring offense (22.0 points per game), 101st nationally in passing offense (188.7 passing yards per game), 93rd nationally in rushing offense (134.0 rushing yards per game) and 114th nationally in total offense (322.7 total yards per game).

Here’s what Acho and Jones had to say about their level of concern for Clemson’s offense:

Acho: “I actually am concerned a little bit about Clemson’s offense. Number one, D.J. Uiagalelei has not found a way to get a rhythm. That’s number one. Number two, they’ve lost a ton of playmakers. Like, all those guys aren’t even just on the receiver position, but even offensive line — guys like Jackson Carman are now in the NFL, Travis Etienne, all those playmakers. You’ve got to find some new ones. So, D.J.’s got to find a groove. You can’t find it, obviously number one, against Georgia. That defense shut them down. And then secondly, people need to step up, and that’s what we’re not seeing. We obviously always expect, it’s Clemson, they’re going to figure it out, they’re going to find a way. But Trevor Lawrence was a generational talent, and D.J. still has a lot left to prove.”

Jones: “The level of concern in the Clemson offense is high. … After Tajh Boyd left Clemson, we forget that there was a Cole Stoudt year when Deshaun Watson was a true freshman when that offense didn’t perform to the level that we were accustomed to. After Deshaun Watson left, we forget that Kelly Bryant was the quarterback of Clemson before Trevor Lawrence took over after four games the next season, and that offense was not what we were accustomed to. So, maybe the fact that it takes a little bit, after a generational quarterback leaves your program, should be expected.

“Now, they’ve got a ton of talent on that offense. The offensive line, though, is kind of in its second year where it has not performed up to the standard that Clemson is compared to, the College Football Playoff-level teams. So, the offensive line has to improve, they’ve got to figure out their running back situation. It looks like Will Shipley is going to be the guy. But there are concerns throughout that Clemson offense I would say.”

