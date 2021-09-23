Podcast: Have defenses figured out Clemson?

Podcast: Have defenses figured out Clemson?

Clemson is still trying to find an identity on offense.

Former Clemson linebacker, now Ring of Honor Member, Levon Kirkland and myself discuss what the Tigers’ identity might be this season.

We also discuss if defenses have figured out how to limit Clemson’s big-play opportunities in the passing game. Plus The Clemson Insider’s Davis Potter joins the pod to preview the NC State game and what the Tigers need to do in order to win.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

